Reports: Fight for free water

Al-Sabil water was distributed in neighborhoods especially the places which overcrowded population and need water. Where the water is packed in a small fixed tanks in neighborhood or by tank in a car, it came every day early in the morning.



Abdaullah mother (0m- Abdaullah) said in the early morning I waited for the water’ car to fill many Water plastics’ gallons, as me there were many women , child and sometimes men waited in line to filled our plastic’ gallons with water. Every day there were conflicts between people who will be the first or why he had many plastic’ gallons.

She said: my husband without Salary since the aggression war to Yemen. He worked as a taxi- driver, sometimes he have a work and bought the necessary food, but most of the times he return to house without any money. To get this days water difficult because the car’ water price 9000 Y.R (23 $).

Nasar al-Matry the car’ water driver said everyday me and other drivers are poured the water into the tanks. He added that the water does not stop even in oil crises.



Access to water by most of the population is a daunting task, because they had difficulties in fill many plastic gallons and took them to the house by hold them with head , hands or in small carts only in a few kilometers away .

Before the war the water came to most houses in through pipes connected to homes, but now it stopped totally.

[06/أكتوبر/2018]SANAA, Oct.6 (Saba) – In the past three years for the war against Yemen by the US backed Saudi-led aggression coalition many things changed, most people have lost easy services as the water in house which called al-Sabil water .As result of this big problem many good deeds that help people who cannot bought water, because of the high price of water or no money they have to bought the water.The drivers said we got the value of the free water and transportation from donors .Amalsaba