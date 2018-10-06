ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 05:15:51م
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية بعيد الوحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فرانك فالتر شتاينماير، بمناسبة احتفاﻻت الشعب الألماني الصديق بعيد الوحدة.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
مدير مكتب التربية بصنعاء يطلع على العملية التعليمية بهمدان
وزير المياه والبيئة يناقش مع وكيل الحديدة الوضع المائي بالمحافظة
محافظ ذمار يطلع على شحنة الادوية المقدمة من منظمة اليونسيف
مناقشة سير أداء مكتب الاشغال بأمانة العاصمة
  Local
Currency crisis in Yemen drives millions of people one step closer to famine
[06/أكتوبر/2018]




SANAA, Oct 6 (Saba) - The currency crisis in Yemen is driving millions of people to additional step toward famine, said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.
"Millions of hungry and destitute Yemenis are being impacted by the rapid and uncontrolled devaluation of the Yemeni Rial", said Ms. Grande in a statement recorded by Saba on Friday.
“Yemen is already the worst humanitarian crisis in the world,” said Ms. Lise Grande, “For years, countless people across the country have been surviving on the thinnest of margins.”
“When the price of wheat or cooking oil or milk in local markets increases, even by the smallest amount, the impact is catastrophic and immediate.
Families who have been able to barely buy what they need are suddenly no longer able to,” said Ms. Grande.
If the Rial continues its downward spiral, 3.5 to 4 million more Yemenis will fall into pre-famine conditions,” she warned.
“The situation is already unbearable,” said Ms. Grande. “It will become irreversible unless something is done to save the Rial.”
“The UN’s World Food Programme and partners are providing food assistance to nearly 8 million desperately hungry people each month.
Eman al-Mutawakel



Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظات الجمهورية
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظة الحديدة بثلاث غارات
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على كرش في لحج
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين وتضرر المنازل والمزارع بغارات الطيران والقصف الصاروخي والمدفعي للعدو ومرتزقته
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على منطقة السويد في الحديدة
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
