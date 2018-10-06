ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:10:41م
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية بعيد الوحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فرانك فالتر شتاينماير، بمناسبة احتفاﻻت الشعب الألماني الصديق بعيد الوحدة.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
ضبط عدد من المرتزقة كلفهم العدوان بإقلاق السكينة العامة بأمانة العاصمة
تكبيد العدو والمرتزقة خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد بقصف صاروخي و مدفعي
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل صيادين فلسطينيين شقيقين في بحر غزة
فتح تحقيق في فرنسا بعد اختفاء رئيس الانتربول الصيني الجنسية
Minister of health: child out of three is malnourished due to aggression and siege
[06/أكتوبر/2018]





SANAA, Oct 6 (Saba) - Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel stated that one out of three children under the age of five in Yemen is malnourished as a result of the Saudi-led war and its imposed siege.
The health minister noted that eight of nine children are anemic and about one million and 200 married pregnant women are malnourished, pointing out that a child dies in Yemen every 15 minutes due to infections and lack of medicines.
Dr. Al-Mutawakel informed the health situation after he examined a child named Basem along with four other children who just arrived from the district of Aslam, Hajjah province, who suffer from malnutrition, to al-Sabeen hospital for motherhood and childhood in the capital Sana’a, after orders were issued by the health minister during his visit to the aforementioned district in a preset time.
The Minister of Health called on international humanitarian organizations to contribute to the actor and to cooperate with the ministry in creating an integrated and durable therapeutic vision where the targeting of children and women by malnutrition and illness when infected after treatment of malnutrition, ensuring the non-return of the disease.
The minister also emphasized that families must be provided with all possible assistance, food, health care, water, sanitation, emergency supplies.
“Health conditions are tragic in the areas that I have recently visited, which are the districts of Khiran al-Muharraq, Aslam and Abes, where many people need urgent assistance,” he said.
While the Director General of Integrative Health of Children, Dr. Mohammed Jahaf, said that the children of Yemen face the specter of death.
Eman al-Mutawake


Saba
