SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) – Three citizens, including a child, on Friday overnight, when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on them nearby the frontlier fence in the eastern area of Gaza city, Khan Younis and in the southern area of Gaza.

376 others plestinians were injured.

Palestinian sources quoted sources in Shifaa Hospital in the western area of Gza city that the Mahmoud Abu Samman, aged 24, child Faris al-Sarwasy, aged 12, during particpation to a pacific manifistation organized in the eastern frontaliers of the city.

The Palestinian Youth, Hussein al-Rakab, 28 aged, dead in the hospital of Nasser in the city of Khan Younis in the southen of Gaza sector after he was been injuring during his pariticpatin to the Awda pacific rally in the eastern of the city.

376 citizens, 192 were transported to hospitals, including 126 others, including seven other dangeruos cases, ten women, 30 children and an acitivist and a female journalist.





An Israeli unmanned warplanes hit the gatherings of the citizens particpating to the manifistation in the eastern area of Gaza city and another Helicopter waged raids on a site n the east of Jabalia village of Gaza sector leding the the breaking out of the fire and the destruction of the village.



With the martyr of the three Palestinain citizens the toll death rose up to 189 adding to that 210000 citizens injured by the Live bullets and suffocation.



