Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to more than 1,570

BALO Oct. 6 (Saba) - The death toll from Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami has risen to 1,571 were killed and maybe it raising when the rescue teams are looking for new bodies after a week ago.

The National Disaster Management Agency says that 1700 houses were destoryed totally, causing hundred person were killed .





[06/أكتوبر/2018]