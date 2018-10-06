Al-Sabeen Hospital receive children suffer of malnutrition from Hajah

SANAA, Oct.6 (Saba) – Five children from Islam district in Hajah province who are malnourished arrived to al-Sabeen Hospital of motherhood and childhood , an statement told Saba on Saturday.

The Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel point to took the children in a spatial room and take full care of them.



He point that there was a child from three children under the age of five infected with malnutrition as a result of the US-Saudi –led aggression coalition blockade.

Al-Mutawakel call all International and humanitarian organizations to cooperate with the ministry in a permanent treatmen for children and women.

He emphasize to providing assistance and services in many districts in Hajah province.



The Director-General of Health of children Dr. Moahammed Gahaf, this initiative came under the directives of the Minister of Health and a special follow-up of it. He point that the Yemeni children die because of the agression airstrieks or diseases and epidemics.





[06/أكتوبر/2018]He added that there were eight from nine children they suffer from anemia, also maybe two million and hundred women had suffering from malnutrition. while in every 15 minutes a child was dies because of he had inflammation and lack of medication.Amalsaba