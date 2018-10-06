ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:10:41م
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية بعيد الوحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فرانك فالتر شتاينماير، بمناسبة احتفاﻻت الشعب الألماني الصديق بعيد الوحدة.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
  Local
Al-Sabeen Hospital receive children suffer of malnutrition from Hajah
[06/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct.6 (Saba) – Five children from Islam district in Hajah province who are malnourished arrived to al-Sabeen Hospital of motherhood and childhood , an statement told Saba on Saturday.



The Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel point to took the children in a spatial room and take full care of them.



He point that there was a child from three children under the age of five infected with malnutrition as a result of the US-Saudi –led aggression coalition blockade.


He added that there were eight from nine children they suffer from anemia, also maybe two million and hundred women had suffering from malnutrition. while in every 15 minutes a child was dies because of he had inflammation and lack of medication.


Al-Mutawakel call all International and humanitarian organizations to cooperate with the ministry in a permanent treatmen for children and women.



He emphasize to providing assistance and services in many districts in Hajah province.



The Director-General of Health of children Dr. Moahammed Gahaf, this initiative came under the directives of the Minister of Health and a special follow-up of it. He point that the Yemeni children die because of the agression airstrieks or diseases and epidemics.





Amal
saba
