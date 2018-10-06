[06/أكتوبر/2018]
SANAA, Oct.6 (Saba) – Five children from Islam district in Hajah province who are malnourished arrived to al-Sabeen Hospital of motherhood and childhood , an statement told Saba on Saturday.
The Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel point to took the children in a spatial room and take full care of them.
He point that there was a child from three children under the age of five infected with malnutrition as a result of the US-Saudi –led aggression coalition blockade.
He added that there were eight from nine children they suffer from anemia, also maybe two million and hundred women had suffering from malnutrition. while in every 15 minutes a child was dies because of he had inflammation and lack of medication.
Al-Mutawakel call all International and humanitarian organizations to cooperate with the ministry in a permanent treatmen for children and women.
He emphasize to providing assistance and services in many districts in Hajah province.
The Director-General of Health of children Dr. Moahammed Gahaf, this initiative came under the directives of the Minister of Health and a special follow-up of it. He point that the Yemeni children die because of the agression airstrieks or diseases and epidemics.
