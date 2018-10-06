Army inflicts on Saudi-led mercenaries heavy losses over 24 past hours : Report [06/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) – The Saudi-led mercenaries were inflicted over the 24 past hours on the Saudi-led mercenaries heavy losses in artillery and rocketry's shelling against theirs gatherings in war-fronts, a military official told Saba.



The missile force said that a Zilzal-1 ballistic missile hit the Saudi army's gatherings in Chabaka mountain in Khouba of Jizan.



Othe missile of the same type hit other gatherings for the soldiers behind Amoud Mountain and the artillery shelled Saudi-led mercenaries' gatherings in Rakabat al-Mashrik and off Kais Mountain, inflicting upon their ranks heavy human ant material losses.



The army repelled an infiltration of the mercenaries off Aleeb crossing, killing and injuring dozens and hit a military vehicle using a guided missile.



The artillery shelled Saudi soldiers and theirs mercenaries in Rakabat Marash and Sawh of Najran.



A Zilzal-1 ballistic missile hit the Saudi-led gatherings in Ajrasher desert and destroyed an armormed killing its crew's members.



The army fired a military vehicle of the Saudi soldiers and theirs gatherings in the east of Hais, located in the Yemeni eastern coast and destroyed a military vehicle using a weapon in the west of Tuhayta, killing and injuring its crew's members.



The army foiled infiltration of the mercenaries in Mafalis fornt of Haifan district in Taiz province, inflicting them heavy losses and attacked the sites of the mercenaries in Jamil Hill of Kaifa district killing and injuring dozens.



The army's snipers sniped four mercenaries in Jajour area in Nehm district and the army's fighter supported by the popular forces launched attack in coincidence with the artillery shelling on the same area, killing and injuring dozens.



It repelled other infiltration of the mercenaries toward Aida area, destroyed a military vehicle and killing its crew's members.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel



Saba