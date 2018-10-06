ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:10:41م
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية بعيد الوحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فرانك فالتر شتاينماير، بمناسبة احتفاﻻت الشعب الألماني الصديق بعيد الوحدة.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
  Local
Huge Rally in Sana’a to commemorate Martyrdom of Imam Zaid, condemn Saudi Economic War
[06/أكتوبر/2018]





SANAA, Oct 6 (Saba) - The capital of Sana’a witnessed on Friday a huge rally for the commemorations of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid, and condemn Saudi Economic War on the Yemeni people under the slogan ” A Revolution against the coalition of criminality and starvation”.
The participants raised slogans condemning the economic war, which the Saudi-led coalition has waged on the people of Yemen in an attempt to subdue him to foreign tutelage.
The Friday going out is to confront economic and military tyranny, Supreme Revolutionary Committee Chairman Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said.
"From the center of Sanaa we headed with our free masses heroic revolutionaries who have patience, steadfastness and faced, as well as the fulfillment of the martyrs, the wounded and all the blood spilled throughout Yemen and are defending our country, Mohammed al-Houthi also said"

"We are with immediate and ready, we are with honorable peace and not with the humiliation, the Yemeni people are paying power", he praised the position of the European Parliament called for an immediate halt to stop the war in Yemen.
Eman al-Mutawakel



Saba
