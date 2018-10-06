Huge Rally in Sana’a to commemorate Martyrdom of Imam Zaid, condemn Saudi Economic War









SANAA, Oct 6 (Saba) - The capital of Sana’a witnessed on Friday a huge rally for the commemorations of the martyrdom of Imam Zaid, and condemn Saudi Economic War on the Yemeni people under the slogan ” A Revolution against the coalition of criminality and starvation”.

The participants raised slogans condemning the economic war, which the Saudi-led coalition has waged on the people of Yemen in an attempt to subdue him to foreign tutelage.

The Friday going out is to confront economic and military tyranny, Supreme Revolutionary Committee Chairman Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said.

"From the center of Sanaa we headed with our free masses heroic revolutionaries who have patience, steadfastness and faced, as well as the fulfillment of the martyrs, the wounded and all the blood spilled throughout Yemen and are defending our country, Mohammed al-Houthi also said"



"We are with immediate and ready, we are with honorable peace and not with the humiliation, the Yemeni people are paying power", he praised the position of the European Parliament called for an immediate halt to stop the war in Yemen.

