آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:10:41م
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية بعيد الوحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فرانك فالتر شتاينماير، بمناسبة احتفاﻻت الشعب الألماني الصديق بعيد الوحدة.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
ضبط عدد من المرتزقة كلفهم العدوان بإقلاق السكينة العامة بأمانة العاصمة
تكبيد العدو والمرتزقة خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد بقصف صاروخي و مدفعي
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل صيادين فلسطينيين شقيقين في بحر غزة
فتح تحقيق في فرنسا بعد اختفاء رئيس الانتربول الصيني الجنسية
Activities of 1st Yemeni Scientific Conference for Developing Work's level kicked off in Sanaa
[06/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) – The activities of the 1st Scientific Conference for Developing Work's level on Saturday will be kicked off on Monday in the capital Snaa in the light of testament of Islamic Imam, Prophets Nephew Ali Bin Abi Talib in is letter sent to Malik al-Ashtar sent a loyal supporter who served as the governor of Egypt.
The letter was adopted at the United Nations as one of the first human rights letters defining the rights of duties between the State and the people; this Covenant reached the United Nations Secretary-General's authorization through his Swedish wife.


In the letter the Imam advises Malik al-Ashtar how to treat the people of Egypt justly It has come to be seen by some as a model of just Islamic governance, to which should participate several academic, researchers and interesting persons.


The Secretary-General of the United Nations said that the phrase " All rights institutions in the world, and the phrase is: "And I feel your heart mercy of the parish, and love them, and kindness, and do not be on them seven harmful take their food, they categorize: either your brother in religion, or equivalent to you in creation" Kofi Annan has called for the human rights and legal bodies to examine the era of illiteracy And after two years of deliberation at the United Nations, the majority of the countries of the world voted that Ali bin Abi Talib's reign of the owner of the property was one of the sources of legislation for international law.
Nahj al-Balajah Ali bin Abi Talib was not entrusted to the owner of al-Ashtar as sources of international law.

The Head of the Preoperative Committee Dr. Abdullah al-Shamy said in a statement to Saba that conference organized during three days by the Department for the University Education of the Executive office of Ansarullah in cooperation with several governmental universities to reflect the Real Image for Tolerant Islamic vision toward the others.



Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
