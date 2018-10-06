Activities of 1st Yemeni Scientific Conference for Developing Work's level kicked off in Sanaa [06/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) – The activities of the 1st Scientific Conference for Developing Work's level on Saturday will be kicked off on Monday in the capital Snaa in the light of testament of Islamic Imam, Prophets Nephew Ali Bin Abi Talib in is letter sent to Malik al-Ashtar sent a loyal supporter who served as the governor of Egypt.

The letter was adopted at the United Nations as one of the first human rights letters defining the rights of duties between the State and the people; this Covenant reached the United Nations Secretary-General's authorization through his Swedish wife.





In the letter the Imam advises Malik al-Ashtar how to treat the people of Egypt justly It has come to be seen by some as a model of just Islamic governance, to which should participate several academic, researchers and interesting persons.





The Secretary-General of the United Nations said that the phrase " All rights institutions in the world, and the phrase is: "And I feel your heart mercy of the parish, and love them, and kindness, and do not be on them seven harmful take their food, they categorize: either your brother in religion, or equivalent to you in creation" Kofi Annan has called for the human rights and legal bodies to examine the era of illiteracy And after two years of deliberation at the United Nations, the majority of the countries of the world voted that Ali bin Abi Talib's reign of the owner of the property was one of the sources of legislation for international law.

Nahj al-Balajah Ali bin Abi Talib was not entrusted to the owner of al-Ashtar as sources of international law.



The Head of the Preoperative Committee Dr. Abdullah al-Shamy said in a statement to Saba that conference organized during three days by the Department for the University Education of the Executive office of Ansarullah in cooperation with several governmental universities to reflect the Real Image for Tolerant Islamic vision toward the others.







