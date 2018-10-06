Sayyid Abdul Malik warns of stagnation in the face of the economic challenge

SANAA, Oct. 6 (Saba) – Sayyid Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi talked on Thursday in a televised speech on the anniversary of the killing of Zaid, the grandson of the prophet Mohammed, bin Ali (peace be upon them)about many issues that concern Yemenis.



Leader Houthi said the Yemeni nation would not give in to the invaders’ demands, but has emphasized that it is ready for a peace which would end the enemy’s aggression and the occupation of the Yemeni territories.



Sayyid Abdul Malik al-Houthi warned of the suspicious invitations that try to direct the compass of discontent into the interior and seek to create chaos under the name of the "hungry revolution".

He confirmed that the coalition put pressure on the people through its enforced blockade and the addition of fines and high financial costs (in reference to the fees imposed by the government of Hadi on merchant ships) within the framework of the economic war , it waged by.



The coalition wanted to increase the price of the local currency against the dollar in order to raise the prices of food and oil derivatives, accusing the coalition of being behind the deterioration of the purchasing price of the currency mainly, whereas Hadi’s government, loyal to the coalition, printed large amounts of currency without cover and withdrew hard currency from the market, sayyid al-Houthi pointed out.



AL-Houthi warned of the campaign of “the Peace winds ” of the coalition, which aims to call people to avoid confrontation and not to join the fronts under the title of peace.



He renewed the call for neutralizing the economy from the conflict, warning of any attempts to drag the Yemenis in the provinces ,controlled by the Yemeni armed forces.



In terms of the protests in the south due to the policies of the coalition that caused the rise in the prices of basic materials, he said that the revolution in the south is a correct action because it revolutionized who caused the economic problem in all of Yemen, whereas the currency is collapsed in the provinces,under the coalition’s control Is the aggressor and not the one in Sana’a, but there are those who are dragging people into chaos at home, they are pointing the compass out of place.







Mona Zaid

