Reports: Saudi aggression launch series of airstrikes in provinces in the past 24 hours

In the capital Sanaa, the coalition waged three air raids on Kamran factory in Arhab district.



In the western coast, two airstrikes in Kamran factory in al-Marowah district , and other raid in coastal defense in al-Salif.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-paid mercenaries shelled with the artillery in al-Saqaf icc factory in the east al Tuhaita.

In Jizan border province, the coalition launched two air raids on Towylaq mount.



Amal/ Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

saba

[06/أكتوبر/2018] PROVINCES, Oct.6 (Saba) – The US- backed Saudi aggression coalition waged series of air raids in several provinces in the past day, a security official told Saba on Saturday.In Saada, the aggression launched a raid on Shatha district, while in Baydah the Saudi fighter jets targeted two air raids in al-Sahy area in Karsh.