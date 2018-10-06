Video shows army attacks coalition-led mercenaries’ sites in western coast [06/أكتوبر/2018] WESTERNER COAST, Oct.6 (Saba) – The military media of the army supported by popular forces on Friday distributed a footage showing the army forces attacking the positions of the coalition-led militants in the western outskirts of Jabliah district in the western coast of Yemen.











The video showed the massive losses which the militants were inflicted in the attack.

https://youtu.be/PHwXYCkaOjs







Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba