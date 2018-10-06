ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 06 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 12:10:41م
الرئيس المشاط يهنئ رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية بعيد الوحدة
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية فرانك فالتر شتاينماير، بمناسبة احتفاﻻت الشعب الألماني الصديق بعيد الوحدة.
استشهاد 3 مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل برصاص الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شرق غزة
استشهد ثلاثة مواطنين فلسطينيين أحدهم طفل، مساء أمس الجمعة، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مقربة من السياج الحدودي شرق مدينة غزة، وشرق مدينة خانيونس، جنوب قطاع غزة، وأصيب 376 آخرين بالرصاص الحي وبالاختناق.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
آخر الأخبار:
ضبط عدد من المرتزقة كلفهم العدوان بإقلاق السكينة العامة بأمانة العاصمة
تكبيد العدو والمرتزقة خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد بقصف صاروخي و مدفعي
بحرية الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل صيادين فلسطينيين شقيقين في بحر غزة
فتح تحقيق في فرنسا بعد اختفاء رئيس الانتربول الصيني الجنسية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Video shows army attacks coalition-led mercenaries’ sites in western coast
[06/أكتوبر/2018] WESTERNER COAST, Oct.6 (Saba) – The military media of the army supported by popular forces on Friday distributed a footage showing the army forces attacking the positions of the coalition-led militants in the western outskirts of Jabliah district in the western coast of Yemen.





The video showed the massive losses which the militants were inflicted in the attack.
https://youtu.be/PHwXYCkaOjs



Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظات الجمهورية
[06/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظة الحديدة بثلاث غارات
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على كرش في لحج
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة ستة مواطنين وتضرر المنازل والمزارع بغارات الطيران والقصف الصاروخي والمدفعي للعدو ومرتزقته
[05/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على منطقة السويد في الحديدة
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by