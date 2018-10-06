Army inflicts on Saudi-paid mercenaries heavy losses over past 24 hours [06/أكتوبر/2018] PROVINCES, Oct. 6 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi army's soldiers and theirs mercenaries were killed and injured over the 24 past hours and they inflicted heavy losses in operations launches by the army in several fronts, a military official told Saba.



The artillery of army launched 2 ballistic missile on the Saudi army's and theirs mercenaries' gatherings in Khouba and the rocketry launched Katyusha missiles on the Saudi soldiers' gatherings behind Mountazah site in Jizan.



The aggression coalition militiamen sites were hit by the army in the west of Majaza and off Aleeb crossing in Asir by the artillery and rocketry of the army.



The artillery shelled other gatherings of the Saudi army and the mercenaries in new site in Houtom and west of Sudis in Najran.





In the western coast's fronts, the army's missiles force launches a short-rang ballistict missile on the gathering of military mechanisms of the invaders' forces and the artillery shelled the mercenaries gatherings in Sahil Jah and in the west of Tuhayta.



The army shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in the south of kilo 16 area, killing and injuring dozens and repelled infiltration the west of Tuhyata and destroyed two military vehicles killing theirs crew's members.





Other military vehicle of the mercenaries was destroyed in the east of Tuhayta and camon carrying weapons and munitions of the mercenaries was destroyed in the west of Faza.



In Taiz province, dozens of the Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, when the artillery shelled theirs gathrings in Moudhbaby area in the south of Selw.

In Bayda, at least 17 mercenaries were killed and injured including military commander, when the army's engineering units destroyed theirs military vehicles in Jouribat area of Natia district.



The army attacked the So-called Daesh (ISIS) sites in Jamil hill in Kifa district killing and injuring dozens.





The army attacked the sites of the mercenaries in Jajour aree of Nehm district inflicting on theirs ranks heavy losses.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel





Saba