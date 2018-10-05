Reports: 6 Citizens killed, injured and damage houses, farms by Saudi aggression in the past 24 hours

PROVINCES, Oct. 5 (Saba) – Two citizens were killed and four were injured, also many houses and farms were destroyed when the US-Saudi aggression warplanes and their artillery targeted in the past 24 hours.





In the western coast, a citizen was killed and other three civilians were injured when the coalition waged a citizen’ house in al-Haly district in Hodeidah province.





Meanwhile, a citizen was killed when the aggression waged his house with a shell in al-Dowryhmi city. While the other three air raids hit al-Sweed area in Tahita district.







In Saada, a citizen was killed by Saudi missiles and artillery in Manba border district, while dozens of artillery targeted in Ghower area in Ghamer district.





In the same time, the coalition waged citizens’ houses and farms in Shatha district. Three air raids hit in Magz district.







In the capital Sanaa, the aggression targeted with six airstrikes in Sanhan district, a raid in al-Hafa camp and other one in al-Nahdeen camp.





