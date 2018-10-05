ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 05 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 10:15:09م
مسيرة حاشدة بالعاصمة صنعاء في ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد وتنديدا بالحرب الإقتصادية
شهدت العاصمة صنعاء عصر اليوم مسيرة حاشدة في ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد عليه السلام، وتنديداً بالحرب الإقتصادية التي يشنها تحالف العدوان على الشعب اليمني تحت شعار " ثورة ضد تحالف الإجرام والتجويع".
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
نجوم تهامة يفوز على الشعب ويرتقي لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف
إرتقى فريق نجوم تهامة لوصافة بطولة ثلوج السقاف التنشيطية لكرة القدم بفوزه الثمين على الشعب بهدف نظيف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم في ختام الجولة الثالثة.
  Reports
Reports: 6 Citizens killed, injured and damage houses, farms by Saudi aggression in the past 24 hours
[05/أكتوبر/2018]


PROVINCES, Oct. 5 (Saba) – Two citizens were killed and four were injured, also many houses and farms were destroyed when the US-Saudi aggression warplanes and their artillery targeted in the past 24 hours.





In the western coast, a citizen was killed and other three civilians were injured when the coalition waged a citizen’ house in al-Haly district in Hodeidah province.





Meanwhile, a citizen was killed when the aggression waged his house with a shell in al-Dowryhmi city. While the other three air raids hit al-Sweed area in Tahita district.





In Saada, a citizen was killed by Saudi missiles and artillery in Manba border district, while dozens of artillery targeted in Ghower area in Ghamer district.





In the same time, the coalition waged citizens’ houses and farms in Shatha district. Three air raids hit in Magz district.





In the capital Sanaa, the aggression targeted with six airstrikes in Sanhan district, a raid in al-Hafa camp and other one in al-Nahdeen camp.





Amal
saba
