Saudi-led aggression target Hodeidah with 3 air raids

HODEIDAH, Oct. 5 (Saba) – The US- Saudi-led aggression warplanes targeted three airstrikes in Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba on Friday.





The two airstrikes targeted Kamaran factory in al-Marwah district, while the other raid waged in coastal defense in al-Salif district.





