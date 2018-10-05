Presidential Committee announces results competitions for free seats in public and private universities [05/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (YPA) - The presidential committee charged to chose deserved students for free seats at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Friday the results of the competition for free seats in public and private universities for the academic year 2018 - 2019.



The presidential committee said in a statement obtained by Yemen Press Agency that the registrment and selection processes were done electronically .



that the selection automatically based on the results of the proficiency tests and in accordance with fair standards that ensure transparency and the principle of equality of opportunity among all, the statement read.



The Presidential Committee confirmed that the mechanism of differentiation, screening and distribution procedures were carried out at the level of each category of beneficiaries separately, as well as at the level of each provinces deprived from good education .



The criterion of differentiation for the elite category was based on 50 per cent of the student's results in the proficiency examinations and 50 per cent for the high school level.



The Committee called upon all students to enter their accounts in the free seats gate (according to their records) to confirm and approve the seats they had obtained and to confirm their acceptance and commitment to study.



The statement pointed out that the opening of the door of grievances during the period from 4 to 8 October.



He also called on students who wish to submit grievances about their grades in the proficiency exams to head to the Faculty of Pharmacy at Sana'a University.



The Committee referred that students who compete for free seats and have passed the proficiency examinations can obtain all details and information regarding the results, the screening and distribution mechanism by accessing their accounts in the free seats portal according to the data they have registered through http://mohesr.gov.ye /default.aspx





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba

Saba