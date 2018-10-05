In presence of UNICEF, ICRC Defense Ministry delivers 22 children pushed to fight by coalition to theirs families [05/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 5 (Saba) -The leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff Headquarters on Thursday handed over on Thursday 22 children to theirs families.



The children had been detained by the army and the popular forces after being misled by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition trying to push them to the front lines.



The children were delivered to their families in the presence of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, the International Labor Organization, the Ministry of Human Rights, the Yemen Children's Parliament and human rights organizations.



During the press conference held on the occasion, the Spokesman for the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, said in a statement that the aggression continues its series of violations of international laws, human values and norms through its continuation in its aggression and crimes.



Brigadier Luqman said that the most serious crimes of aggression continued to target children who were killed and wounded tens of thousands either directly through airstrikes, or lack of food and medicine due to the coalition's closure of the ports and not allow their travel for treatment.



"The crimes of aggression and the Saudi-paid mercenaries did not stop at killing children in a manner of starvation and siege, but rather to deceive the children and drag them to the crematoria of murder and death, taking advantage of theirs economic conditions and the poverty and suffering caused by the aggression itself to lure thousands of them and send them to the fighting fronts," the statement read.



He added that its very unfortunate that many of the families of these children are unaware of the plan to exploit the aggression of their children and use them as fuel in the fighting by inspiring them to obtain jobs, saying that is confirmed by the testimonies of the children that they were victims and did not know that they would be send to fighting against theirs country and that their families know only that they went for work".



"We have taken care of the humanitarian and moral dealings with these juveniles who have been detained by the army and the popular forces because they have fallen victim to delinquency and deception, a position dictated by our values, our Islamic ethics and our National identity," Luqman added.



"Today, we are handing over 22 children to their families in the presence of representatives of the ICRC, UNICEF and the concerned people just 40 days after the delivery and return of 31 families to their families through the Red Cross and the United Nations Children's Fund," Luqman said.



He added that the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Presidency of the General Staff in this regard confirmed its respect for international laws and covenants and its commitment to the moral and national aspect as a solid basis for dealing with it and it holds the forces of aggression and theirs mercenaries full responsibility in violation of international humanitarian law.



The statement called on parents to preserve their children and be vigilant and not to be deceived by the methods of deceit and defamation used by his mercenary aggression to exploit their children, the future generation for Yemen.



The statement of the Ministry of Defense that the masks of falsehood and misguidance that cover the aggression during more than three and a half years fell to reveal the world the reality of aggression and crimes and the scale of human tragedy committed against Yemen and its people, which documented some of the reports of human rights organizations and international humanitarian.



Brigadier General Luqman pointed out that the rejection by the aggression countries of the decision to expand the international team of experts to continue its investigations into war crimes in Yemen is a clear attempt to evade responsibility for these crimes, which the UN team has already documented and condemned the countries of aggression.



"We welcome the decision to extend the team of experts in spite that not meet our ambition to investigate all coalition's committed crimes, we reiterate our commitment to our position on the need to establish an independent international team to investigate all the crimes of aggression committed by the Yemeni people," he said.





The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense and the Chief of General Staff reaffirmed the firm commitment to confront the aggression and to confront it by all means and methods.





At the press conference, the representative of the Red Cross and the representative of UNICEF spoke of their delight in these important steps and actions for children.





While the representative of the Children's Parliament addressed the ongoing violations and crimes of aggression against the children of Yemen.





At the conclusion of the conference, the record of the handover of the children was signed and the children returned to their families.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel





Saba