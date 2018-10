Implementing Yemeni Revolution leader's directives, security Forces Release 26 misled by coalition in Hodeidah [05/أكتوبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The security forces of Hodeidah province released on Thursday 26 of those who are accused of charges of destabilizing security and stability and collaborated with the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition .







The release process comes in implementation of the directives of the leader of the Yemeni revolution.















