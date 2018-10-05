Short-range ballistic missile strikes gatherings of coalition-paid mercenaries [05/أكتوبر/2018] WESTERN COAST, Oct.4 (Saba) – The missile forces of the army and popular forces, on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile towards gatherings of the Coalition-backed militants in the western coast of Yemen, a military official told Saba.



The missile targeted gatherings of military mechanisms of the militants in the west coast, the official said.



The official confirmed that the missile hit its target accurately, leaving deaths and injuries in their ranks in addition to causing huge destruction to the military equipment.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba