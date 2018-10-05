ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 05 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 01:04:59م
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة بعملية عسكرية في جبهة نهم
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عملية هجومية على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان الأمريكي السعودي في جبهة نهم وكبدوهم خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد.
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
تكريم الفائزين في بطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة
أحرز اللاعب حسين الردماني من مركز الوحدة بأمانة العاصمة لقب سلاح الفلورية في البطولة التنشيطية لناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة التي اختتمت اليوم بصالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء.
آخر الأخبار:
ضبط ألف و 327 متهماً على ذمة ألف و 92 قضية جنائية بأمانة العاصمة
مقتل وجرح العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية
طيران العدوان يستهدف محافظة الحديدة بثلاث غارات
غارتان لطيران العدوان على كرش في لحج
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Short-range ballistic missile strikes gatherings of coalition-paid mercenaries
[05/أكتوبر/2018] WESTERN COAST, Oct.4 (Saba) – The missile forces of the army and popular forces, on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile towards gatherings of the Coalition-backed militants in the western coast of Yemen, a military official told Saba.

The missile targeted gatherings of military mechanisms of the militants in the west coast, the official said.

The official confirmed that the missile hit its target accurately, leaving deaths and injuries in their ranks in addition to causing huge destruction to the military equipment.


Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
