Army Kills, injures at least 17 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Bayda [05/أكتوبر/2018] BAYDA, Oct 4 (Saba) – The Yemeni army supported by popular forces on Thursday killed and injured 17 militiamen of coalition forces, including a commander in Bayda province, a military source told Saba.



This came when the army detonated two military vehicles with explosive devices in al-Jribat area of Natiaa front.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba