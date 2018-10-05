Army destroys 2 military vehicle of Saudi-led coalition In Western Coast [05/أكتوبر/2018] WESTERN COAST, Oct 5 (Saba) – The army supported by popular committees destroyed on Thursday 2 military vehicle belonging to coalition-backed militiamen in the western coast front, a military source told Saba.







On vehicle was destroyed during the militiamen repelled infiltration in west of Tuhyta.







Other military vehicle carrying weapons and munitions and militiamen was destroyed in west of Faza.











Ahmed Al-Mutawakel





Saba