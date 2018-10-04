Wahda team defeats Ahly in Tholoj Al-Sakaf football championship in capital Sanaa [04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The team of Wahda Sanaa on Thursday won over Ahly team 1-0 in the match organized in the capital Sanaa in the framework of Tholoj Al-Sakaf football championship.



The Wahda scored its goal during the first half of the match, by playerAbdul Aziz Khamis.



The player Abdul Aziz Khamis was chosen as the best player.



With this goal Wahda rose up its points to seven, which Ahly team placed second with its four point.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel



Saba