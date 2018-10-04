Army hits Saudi soldiers, theirs mercenaries' gatherings in Saudi border provinces [04/أكتوبر/2018] JIZAN, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The army on Thursday shelled on Thursday gatherings of the Saudi army's soldiers and theirs paid mercenaries in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba.



In Jizan, the missile force launched two Zilzal-1 ballistic missiles on the Saudi army and its mercenaries' gatherings behind Khouba area.



The rocketry launched Katyusha rockets on the gatherings of the Saudi soldiers behind Montazah.



The artillery shelled the gathering of the Saudi soldiers in a new site and the gatherings of theirs mercenaries in the west of Sudis military site in Najran.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba