آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:40:12م
قائد الثورة يحذر من حالة الجمود والتكاسل في مواجهة التحدي الأقتصادي
حذر قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي من حالة الجمود والتكاسل والإحباط في مواجهة التحدي الاقتصادي.. وقال" يجب الحذر ممن يحاول أن يوجه السخط إلى الداخل ويسعى للقيام بثورة على نفسه".
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
تكريم الفائزين في بطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة
أحرز اللاعب حسين الردماني من مركز الوحدة بأمانة العاصمة لقب سلاح الفلورية في البطولة التنشيطية لناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة التي اختتمت اليوم بصالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء.
آخر الأخبار:
فعالية ثقافية إحياء لذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد بمديرية باجل
مناقشة إمكانية زيادة دعم النازحين والأسر المتضررة بريمة
ندوة بالجامع الكبير بصنعاء بعنوان على ممهج وخطى ثورة الإمام زيد ماضون
مناقشة إحتياجات قطاع المياه في ريمة (مصحح)
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi soldiers, theirs mercenaries' gatherings in Saudi border provinces
[04/أكتوبر/2018] JIZAN, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The army on Thursday shelled on Thursday gatherings of the Saudi army's soldiers and theirs paid mercenaries in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba.

In Jizan, the missile force launched two Zilzal-1 ballistic missiles on the Saudi army and its mercenaries' gatherings behind Khouba area.

The rocketry launched Katyusha rockets on the gatherings of the Saudi soldiers behind Montazah.

The artillery shelled the gathering of the Saudi soldiers in a new site and the gatherings of theirs mercenaries in the west of Sudis military site in Najran.


Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على منطقة السويد في الحديدة
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية سنحان بصنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يش غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل استهداف منازل ومزارع المواطنين
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة بغارات الطيران وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على الحدود
[03/أكتوبر/2018]
