Smuggled quantities of oil derivatives seized in capital Sanaa [04/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) - The competent authorities in coordination with the Yemeni Petroleum Company on Thursday carried out a campaign to inspect warehouses, hangars and yards in the capital Sanaa, during which smuggled quantities of oil derivatives were seized.



The campaign comes as part of a series of measures to reduce the deterioration of exchange rates, as the value of the oil products smuggled from the occupied territories is used in exchange rates speculation, an official at the Higher Economic Committee said in a statement to Saba.



He added that the Saudi-led aggression coalition and the mercenary Hadi's government prevented deliberately the import from the port of Hodeidah in return for facilitating the import from the ports under their control for this reason.



"This trend is part of aggressive policies and measures to damage the national currency, in front of which is the transfer of central bank to Aden and printing currency outside the legal and economic frameworks, as well as preventing the export of oil and gas," the official explained.



He called for full and comprehensive neutralization of the economic side.







BA



