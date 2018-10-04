Campaign to organize markets, remove random constructions works in capital kicked off [04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The official of Public Work kicked off on Thursday in the district of Sabeen in capital Sanaa a campaign to organize the local markets and remove the randomly construction works and the dusts in the streets.



During the kicking off of the campaign, General Manager of Sabeen District Mohammad Najy referred the importance of the campaign to facilitate the people and traffic cars' movement in the capital.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel





Saba