1st Festival of Yemeni Coffee, Chocolate concluded in Capital [04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The activities of the 1st Festival of the Coffee and Chocolate, organized during three days in the capital Sanaa, were concluded on Thursday its activities in the capital Sanaa.



The Festival was organized by the Association of Azhar for development with the participation of 23 organs, companies and Agriculture cooperative.



he Head of the Association Samiha al-Mutawakel said that festival organized in cooperation with the ministers of Commerce and Industry and Agriculture and Irrigation targeted to highlighting the internationally famous Yemeni Coffee and raising up the capacity of employees in the agricultural sector and linking the exporters and the importers of the Coffee.



Ahmed Al-Mutawakel



Saba