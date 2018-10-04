Analysis of bids for T-bills worth more than YR 198 billions in Yemen's Central Bank [04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) - The analysis of bids for T-bills worth YR 198,971,870,000 was carried out in the Central Bank of Yemen (CBY) on Thursday.



The bills, sold through auction no. 1069, have varying maturities 91, 182 and 364 days. According to a CBY issued statement, of which Saba obtained a copy, the average interest rates for the three maturities is 16.99%, 16.20% and 16.20 % respectively.







Ahmed Al-Mutawakel





Saba