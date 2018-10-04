Asphalting works in several area of capital inspected [04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) – Capital Mayor Hamoud Obad on Wednesday inspected workflow in asphalting of several roads linking Jwlat Saa area and Rachid market conjunction in Thawra district of capital Sanaa.











He was briefed on the level of execution of the project, which included in the plans of the capital municipality to develop the capital's main roads.











The capital Mayor praised the engineers and employees of the project.

















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel







Saba