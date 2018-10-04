Deputy Agriculture minister inspects level in Gardens of capital Sanaa inspected [04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct.4 (Saba) – Deputy minister of Agriculture Dr. Mohammad al-Himiry along with manager of Cleaning Fund in the capital Municipality Eng. Mohammad Sharaf al-Deen inspected on Thursday level of the services provided to the visitors to Sabeen Garden in the capital Sanaa







They were briefed on the cleaning works and the irrigation of the green spaces in the garden and heard details on the works of the expansion of these spaces and to managing new other spaces.







They also inspected workflow in the agricultural nurseries in the Sabeen district and heard details on the workflow inside them to encourage the planting of trees and creating beautiful green spaces reflecting the appearance and the civilization and culture of respecting to environment by Yemeni people.















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel









Saba