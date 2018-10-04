ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 11:40:12م
قائد الثورة يحذر من حالة الجمود والتكاسل في مواجهة التحدي الأقتصادي
حذر قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي من حالة الجمود والتكاسل والإحباط في مواجهة التحدي الاقتصادي.. وقال" يجب الحذر ممن يحاول أن يوجه السخط إلى الداخل ويسعى للقيام بثورة على نفسه".
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
مصدر باللجنة الاقتصادية: ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية
نفذت الجهات المختصة بالتنسيق مع شركة النفط حملة تفتيش على المخازن والهناجر والأحواش بأمانة العاصمة، تم خلالها ضبط كميات مهربة من المشتقات النفطية القادمة من موانئ المناطق المحتلة.
تكريم الفائزين في بطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة
أحرز اللاعب حسين الردماني من مركز الوحدة بأمانة العاصمة لقب سلاح الفلورية في البطولة التنشيطية لناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة التي اختتمت اليوم بصالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء.
آخر الأخبار:
فعالية ثقافية إحياء لذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد بمديرية باجل
مناقشة إمكانية زيادة دعم النازحين والأسر المتضررة بريمة
ندوة بالجامع الكبير بصنعاء بعنوان على ممهج وخطى ثورة الإمام زيد ماضون
مناقشة إحتياجات قطاع المياه في ريمة (مصحح)
  Economy
Deputy Agriculture minister inspects level in Gardens of capital Sanaa inspected
[04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct.4 (Saba) – Deputy minister of Agriculture Dr. Mohammad al-Himiry along with manager of Cleaning Fund in the capital Municipality Eng. Mohammad Sharaf al-Deen inspected on Thursday level of the services provided to the visitors to Sabeen Garden in the capital Sanaa



They were briefed on the cleaning  works and the irrigation of the green spaces in the garden and heard details on the works of the expansion of these spaces and to managing new other spaces.



They also inspected workflow in the agricultural nurseries in the Sabeen district and heard details on the workflow inside them to encourage the planting of trees and creating beautiful green spaces reflecting the appearance and the civilization and culture of respecting to environment by Yemeni people.







Ahmed Al-Mutawakel  




Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على منطقة السويد في الحديدة
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية سنحان بصنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يش غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل استهداف منازل ومزارع المواطنين
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة بغارات الطيران وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على الحدود
[03/أكتوبر/2018]
