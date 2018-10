6 Saudi-led airstrikes targets Sanhan district in Sanaa [04/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Thursday launched six air raids on Sanhan district of Sanaa province, a security official told Saba.



The airstrikes hit Jarban area of Sanhan district, the official said.



BA



Saba