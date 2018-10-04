Army's military media releases vedio showing Saudi-led military vehicles destroyed in Jawf [04/أكتوبر/2018] JAWF, Oct.4 (Saba) –The military media of the army on Wednesday released a footage showing two military vehicles belonging of the Saui-paid mercenaries destroying in Ajasher desert in Yemen’s Jawf province.



This video showed the moment when the two military mechanisms were destroyed with improvised explosive devices planted by the army’s engineering unit, which led to killing all their crew members.







Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba