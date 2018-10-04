ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 04:14:55م
صاروخ باليستي على تجمع آليات المرتزقة في الساحل الغربي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية صاروخاً باليستياً على تجمع آليات مرتزقة العدوان في الساحل الغربي .
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم (1069) بمبلغ 198 ملياراً و971 مليوناً و870 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
ياسين والمدني في نهائي سلاح الآيبيه ببطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة
تأهل اللاعبان أحمد ياسين من محافظة تعز وعبد اللطيف المدني من المركز الوطني إلى نهائي البطولة التنشيطية لناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة في منافسات سلاح الآيبية التي جرت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
ِArmy launches 5 Zilzal-1 missiles strike Saudi military Sites in Asir
[04/أكتوبر/2018] ASIR, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The missile force of the army on Wednesday, fired 5 Zilzal-1 missiles towards gatherings of the Saudi-backed militants at Alib crossing western part of Majaza area, in the Saudi southern border province of Asir, a military official told Saba.





The missiles hit their targets accurately, causing heavy losses among the enemy ranks, the official affirmed.





The army forces were able to pound and control over several Saudi military sites in Majaza area, after violent battles, which caused dozens of dead and wounded in the ranks of the Saudi army.








Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية سنحان بصنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يش غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل استهداف منازل ومزارع المواطنين
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة بغارات الطيران وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على الحدود
[03/أكتوبر/2018]
أكثر من 603 ملايين دولار خسائر المؤسسة العامة للاتصالات منذ بدء العدوان
[02/أكتوبر/2018]
