ِArmy launches 5 Zilzal-1 missiles strike Saudi military Sites in Asir [04/أكتوبر/2018] ASIR, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The missile force of the army on Wednesday, fired 5 Zilzal-1 missiles towards gatherings of the Saudi-backed militants at Alib crossing western part of Majaza area, in the Saudi southern border province of Asir, a military official told Saba.











The missiles hit their targets accurately, causing heavy losses among the enemy ranks, the official affirmed.











The army forces were able to pound and control over several Saudi military sites in Majaza area, after violent battles, which caused dozens of dead and wounded in the ranks of the Saudi army.

















Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba