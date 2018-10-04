ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 04:14:55م
صاروخ باليستي على تجمع آليات المرتزقة في الساحل الغربي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية صاروخاً باليستياً على تجمع آليات مرتزقة العدوان في الساحل الغربي .
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم (1069) بمبلغ 198 ملياراً و971 مليوناً و870 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
ياسين والمدني في نهائي سلاح الآيبيه ببطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة
تأهل اللاعبان أحمد ياسين من محافظة تعز وعبد اللطيف المدني من المركز الوطني إلى نهائي البطولة التنشيطية لناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة في منافسات سلاح الآيبية التي جرت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء.
آخر الأخبار:
تفقد سير امتحانات الدور الثاني للشهادة العامة الأساسية بالمحويت
وقفتان بمناسبة ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد في محافظة الجوف
تكريم الفائزين في بطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزه
بدء توزيع الصناديق الإسعافية للمدارس الحكومية بأمانة العاصمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Photos: New military batch manages to confront Saudi aggression
[04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The military media of the army and popular committees on Wednesday released photos for a new military batch that specializes in sniping and incursions, under the name of the martyr Abu Jihad Al-Maujani.

The batch conducted a military exercise, which reflects the combat skills they have received during the training Period.

The maneuver contained a number of military operations, including incursions, sniping and targets using light and medium weapons.

The graduates confirmed their readiness to join the fronts of Pride and honor to defend the homeland against the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and their militants on all fronts.




Ahmed Al-Mutawakel
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية سنحان بصنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يش غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل استهداف منازل ومزارع المواطنين
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة بغارات الطيران وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على الحدود
[03/أكتوبر/2018]
أكثر من 603 ملايين دولار خسائر المؤسسة العامة للاتصالات منذ بدء العدوان
[02/أكتوبر/2018]
