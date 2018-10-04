Photos: New military batch manages to confront Saudi aggression [04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The military media of the army and popular committees on Wednesday released photos for a new military batch that specializes in sniping and incursions, under the name of the martyr Abu Jihad Al-Maujani.



The batch conducted a military exercise, which reflects the combat skills they have received during the training Period.



The maneuver contained a number of military operations, including incursions, sniping and targets using light and medium weapons.



The graduates confirmed their readiness to join the fronts of Pride and honor to defend the homeland against the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and their militants on all fronts.









Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba