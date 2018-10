Video shows army shells coalition-backed militants’ sites in Jawf [04/أكتوبر/2018] Jawf, Oct. 4 (Saba) – The military media of the army on Wednesday released a footage showing the army forces shelling the positions of the coalition-backed militants in Ghail district of Jawf province.





The video showed the artillery shells targeting the militants’ sites, causing human and material casualties.



Link : https://youtu.be/6wzBjy5MA7M



Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba