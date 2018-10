Video shows army fires 5 ” Zilzal-1″ missiles towards Saudi military Sites in Asir [04/أكتوبر/2018] ASIR , Oct. 4 (Saba) – The military media of the army and popular forces on Wednesday released a footage showing the army forces firing 5 Zilzal-1 missiles towards gatherings of the Saudi-paid mercenaries at Alib crossing and the western part of Majaza area, in the Saudi southern border province of Asir.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel

Saba