22 Mai football team wins over Yarmouk in Tholoj Al-Sakaf championship [04/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 4 (Saba) – 22 Mai football team on Wednesday won over Yarmouk team 3-1 in the match organized in the framework of the opening of the 3rd round of Tholoj Al-Sakaf championship.



In first half or the match the two teams drew 1-1 in the second half 22 Mai players scored two goals.



With this victory, the May team lifted their score to four points to equalize with the provisional teams, while Yarmouk remained at the bottom of the standings without points.



On Thursday Wahda team will face Ahley.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel



Saba