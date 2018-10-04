Army repels 3 Saudi mercenaries' infiltration attempts in Asir [03/أكتوبر/2018]



ASIR, Oct 3 (Saba) – The units of the army and popular committees repelled on Wednesday three infiltration attempts for the Saudi-paid mercenaries on Majazah and al-Masane'a in Asir, a military official told Saba.

Dozens of casualties in the mercenaries' ranks, said the official.

Meanwhile, the infiltration attempts are coincidence by support of the warplane, Apache and reconnaissance without achieving any progress.

Eman al-Mutawakel





Saba