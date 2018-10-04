Army carries out offensive on Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Nehm [03/أكتوبر/2018]



MARIB, Oct 3 (Saba) – The army and popular committees carried out an offensive on the Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in front of Nehm, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

Dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured in the offensive on their sites in al-Nahdeen hills in the front of Nehm, said the official.

The army destroyed the mercenaries' fortifications and barricades after their flee.

Eman al-Mutawakel



Saba