Army inflicts Saudi-paid mercenaries' losses in military attacks [03/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct 3 (Saba) – Army inflicted Saudi-paid mercenaries losses in lives and equipment's in military attacks on their gatherings and sites, while they dropped a reconnaissance plane for the aggression in Najran, according to military reports combined by Saba on Wednesday.

The missile force of the army and popular committees launched Zilzal-2 missile on the mercenaries' troops in al-Boqe'a desert near al-Khadhra'a crossing in Najran, while an artillery shelling targeted their gatherings at the same area, said the official.

In Asir, an artillery and missile shelling targeted mercenaries' troops and sites west of Majazah and near Aleb border crossing, while the commander of the second battalion in the Fifth Brigade, the mercenary Saleh Ali Dhafr al-Arawi, was killed in front of Aleb.

In the front of the western coast, the army repelled the mercenaries' infiltration attempt southwest of al-Tahita, killing, injuring, capturing others, destroying five vehicles, bulldozer, destroying two warships and seizing various weapons.

In also the western coast, the army and committees carried out an offensive on the mercenaries' sites west al-Jabaliah souk using light and medium weapons, killing and injuring dozens and burning a military vehicle.

In Hodeidah province, the army targeted the mercenaries' movements south of Killo-16 in artillery shelling, while the engineering unit destroyed two vehicles for the invaders in al-Tahita, killing and injuring all its crew members.

In Taiz province, an artillery shelling targeted the mercenaries troops in al-Salw front, destroying military vehicle in Kalabah front by the sniper unit.

In Lahj province, the mercenaries were inflicted casualties in an offensive on their sites in Karesh.

In Jawf province, a military vehicle was destroyed in Sefr al-Hanaia of Ham in al-Maton district, killing and injuring all of its crew.



Eman al-Mutawakel



SABA