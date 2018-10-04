Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry meets UNICEF Representative [03/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 3 (Saba) - Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry, Nabil Al-Ghouli met in Sanaa on Wednesday with UNICEF Representative in Yemen Meritxell Relano.



In the meeting, al-Ghouli praised UNICEF efforts in Yemen despite the media campaign by the government of the exiled Hadi and the Saudi-led coalition states, which seeks to distort activities of the United Nations offices operating in Yemen.



Al-Ghouli noted to the systematic policy of the aggression coalition countries aiming to starve the Yemeni people through the economic war.



He expressed his thanks for the UNICEF recent humanitarian activity in the fight against cholera and the disbursement of cash assistance to the social security cases as well as its support for teachers.



UNICEF's representative confirmed that will continue in its support and activities to keep pace with humanitarian issues in the country.



She pointed out that the humanitarian situation in Yemen has reached its worst stages that the world has never seen.







BA

Saba