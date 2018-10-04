ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 04:14:55م
صاروخ باليستي على تجمع آليات المرتزقة في الساحل الغربي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية صاروخاً باليستياً على تجمع آليات مرتزقة العدوان في الساحل الغربي .
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم (1069) بمبلغ 198 ملياراً و971 مليوناً و870 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
ياسين والمدني في نهائي سلاح الآيبيه ببطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة
تأهل اللاعبان أحمد ياسين من محافظة تعز وعبد اللطيف المدني من المركز الوطني إلى نهائي البطولة التنشيطية لناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة في منافسات سلاح الآيبية التي جرت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء.
آخر الأخبار:
تفقد سير امتحانات الدور الثاني للشهادة العامة الأساسية بالمحويت
وقفتان بمناسبة ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد في محافظة الجوف
تكريم الفائزين في بطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزه
بدء توزيع الصناديق الإسعافية للمدارس الحكومية بأمانة العاصمة
  Local
Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry meets UNICEF Representative
[03/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 3 (Saba) - Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry, Nabil Al-Ghouli met in Sanaa on Wednesday with UNICEF Representative in Yemen Meritxell Relano.

In the meeting, al-Ghouli praised UNICEF efforts in Yemen despite the media campaign by the government of the exiled Hadi and the Saudi-led coalition states, which seeks to distort activities of the United Nations offices operating in Yemen.

Al-Ghouli noted to the systematic policy of the aggression coalition countries aiming to starve the Yemeni people through the economic war.

He expressed his thanks for the UNICEF recent humanitarian activity in the fight against cholera and the disbursement of cash assistance to the social security cases as well as its support for teachers.

UNICEF's representative confirmed that will continue in its support and activities to keep pace with humanitarian issues in the country.

She pointed out that the humanitarian situation in Yemen has reached its worst stages that the world has never seen.



BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية سنحان بصنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يش غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل استهداف منازل ومزارع المواطنين
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة بغارات الطيران وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على الحدود
[03/أكتوبر/2018]
أكثر من 603 ملايين دولار خسائر المؤسسة العامة للاتصالات منذ بدء العدوان
[02/أكتوبر/2018]
