Over 40 companies raided in Sanaa for manipulating exchange rates [03/أكتوبر/2018]







SANAA, Oct. 3 (Saba) – The security services in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday raided more than 40 companies and shops of money exchange that manipulate exchange rates.







A large campaign was carried out to control the companies manipulating the exchange rates and trading the banned currency according to directives of President of the Supreme Political Council, an official at the Higher Economic Committee said.







"This campaign comes as part of a series of measures that will be taken in the coming days in order to limit the effects of speculation in the currency that collected in the occupied areas," he added.







He said that similar campaigns will be implemented in the other provinces, stressing that "the main solution is to withdraw the recently printed currency from mercenaries and re-exporting oil and gas."







The official held the Saudi-led aggression countries, topped by the US, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the exiled Hadi government responsible for targeting the national economy and currency.















BA

Saba