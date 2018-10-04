ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 04:14:55م
صاروخ باليستي على تجمع آليات المرتزقة في الساحل الغربي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية صاروخاً باليستياً على تجمع آليات مرتزقة العدوان في الساحل الغربي .
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم (1069) بمبلغ 198 ملياراً و971 مليوناً و870 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
ياسين والمدني في نهائي سلاح الآيبيه ببطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة
تأهل اللاعبان أحمد ياسين من محافظة تعز وعبد اللطيف المدني من المركز الوطني إلى نهائي البطولة التنشيطية لناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة في منافسات سلاح الآيبية التي جرت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء.
آخر الأخبار:
تفقد سير امتحانات الدور الثاني للشهادة العامة الأساسية بالمحويت
وقفتان بمناسبة ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد في محافظة الجوف
تكريم الفائزين في بطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزه
بدء توزيع الصناديق الإسعافية للمدارس الحكومية بأمانة العاصمة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Economy
Over 40 companies raided in Sanaa for manipulating exchange rates
[03/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 3 (Saba) – The security services in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday raided more than 40 companies and shops of money exchange that manipulate exchange rates.



A large campaign was carried out to control the companies manipulating the exchange rates and trading the banned currency according to directives of President of the Supreme Political Council, an official at the Higher Economic Committee said.



"This campaign comes as part of a series of measures that will be taken in the coming days in order to limit the effects of speculation in the currency that collected in the occupied areas," he added.



He said that similar campaigns will be implemented in the other provinces, stressing that "the main solution is to withdraw the recently printed currency from mercenaries and re-exporting oil and gas."



The official held the Saudi-led aggression countries, topped by the US, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the exiled Hadi government responsible for targeting the national economy and currency.







BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Economy)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية سنحان بصنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يش غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل استهداف منازل ومزارع المواطنين
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة بغارات الطيران وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على الحدود
[03/أكتوبر/2018]
أكثر من 603 ملايين دولار خسائر المؤسسة العامة للاتصالات منذ بدء العدوان
[02/أكتوبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by