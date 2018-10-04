ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - أكتوبر - 2018 الساعة 04:14:55م
صاروخ باليستي على تجمع آليات المرتزقة في الساحل الغربي
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية صاروخاً باليستياً على تجمع آليات مرتزقة العدوان في الساحل الغربي .
الرئيس الروسي : على القوات الأجنبية في سورية الإنسحاب
شدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم الأربعاء على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الأجنبية بما في ذلك القوات الروسية من سورية بعد الانتصار على الإرهاب.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم (1069) بمبلغ 198 ملياراً و971 مليوناً و870 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
ياسين والمدني في نهائي سلاح الآيبيه ببطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة
تأهل اللاعبان أحمد ياسين من محافظة تعز وعبد اللطيف المدني من المركز الوطني إلى نهائي البطولة التنشيطية لناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزة في منافسات سلاح الآيبية التي جرت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء.
آخر الأخبار:
تفقد سير امتحانات الدور الثاني للشهادة العامة الأساسية بالمحويت
وقفتان بمناسبة ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد في محافظة الجوف
تكريم الفائزين في بطولة ناشئي مراكز وفروع المبارزه
بدء توزيع الصناديق الإسعافية للمدارس الحكومية بأمانة العاصمة
  Local
Children parliament issues several recommendations concluding its current period
[03/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 3 (Saba) – The Children Parliament concluded the works of the 3rd period of this current year on Wednesday under the presidency Nasser Habtour under the slogan organized by the General Secretary of Democratic School during two days.



In the end of the period, several recommendations concerning topics interesting to the Yemeni childhood, condemning daily-base crimes of the warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition against them.



The parliament affirmed the importance of defending the future of the children in Yemen.



The recommendations also included the role played the official authorities to protect the children and supporting them.



Other recommendations in the field of education, media, culture, finance, health and agriculture were issued.





Ahmed Al-Mutawakel














Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية سنحان بصنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يش غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
العدوان يواصل استهداف منازل ومزارع المواطنين
[04/أكتوبر/2018]
استشهاد أسرة كاملة بغارات الطيران وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على الحدود
[03/أكتوبر/2018]
أكثر من 603 ملايين دولار خسائر المؤسسة العامة للاتصالات منذ بدء العدوان
[02/أكتوبر/2018]
