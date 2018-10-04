Children parliament issues several recommendations concluding its current period [03/أكتوبر/2018] SANAA, Oct. 3 (Saba) – The Children Parliament concluded the works of the 3rd period of this current year on Wednesday under the presidency Nasser Habtour under the slogan organized by the General Secretary of Democratic School during two days.







In the end of the period, several recommendations concerning topics interesting to the Yemeni childhood, condemning daily-base crimes of the warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition against them.







The parliament affirmed the importance of defending the future of the children in Yemen.







The recommendations also included the role played the official authorities to protect the children and supporting them.







Other recommendations in the field of education, media, culture, finance, health and agriculture were issued.











Ahmed Al-Mutawakel





























Saba