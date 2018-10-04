Information Minister discusses media role to confront Saudi aggression propaganda [03/أكتوبر/2018]

SANAA, Oct. 03 (Saba) – Minister of Information Abdul Salam Jaber on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the internal media’s role in confronting the Saudi-led coalition's propaganda.

In the meeting, the minister affirmed on the political leadership gave great interest in enhancing the national media in exposing the crimes of the coalition countries committing against the Yemeni children and women four-year ago.

The meeting stressed on importance of the unification of the media message and its roles in failing the coalition conspiracies targeting Yemen.

Jaber praised the roles made by the internal media in revealing the war crimes of the coalition and convey them to the international community.

saba