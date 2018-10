FM congratulates his Korean counterpart on the National Day [03/أكتوبر/2018]



SANAA, Oct. 3 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf sent a cable of



congratulation to his Korean counterpart Kang Kaiyong on the occasion of the National Day for his country.



In the message he wish health for his counterpart and constant happiness and prosperity for the Korean people.











