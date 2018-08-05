Report: Army carries out offensive on Saudi-paid mercenaries over 24 past hours [05/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug 5 (Saba) – The Yemeni drone air force carried out an offensive on King Khalid air base in Asir, while dozens of enemy soldiers and mercenaries killed and injured, thirty five others were captured in shoot attacks and repelling infiltrations attempt and missile and artillery shelling over the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

In al-Duraihmi of western coast, dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured and thirty five others were captured, seven military vehicles were loaded of mercenaries destroyed.

Meanwhile, in al-Tahita, six mercenaries were shot dead and the gatherings of mercenaries were hit by the artillery of the army, killing and injuring dozens.

In Jawf province, the defense of the army and popular committees shot down a reconnaissance plane in the district of al-Maslub, the army repelled the mercenaries infiltration attempt on Sadah area, killing and injuring dozens.

Meanwhile, in al-Maslub, heavy missile and artillery shelling targeted mercenaries reinforcements, two military vehicles were destroyed, killing and injuring dozens.

In Haradh front, the leadership mercenary Colonel Ahmed Mane'a al-Sayadi, the 3rd Battalion special forces leadership was killed by the army.

In Asir, The Yemeni drone air force launched an air attack on the King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushayt with Qassif-1 with several airstrikes targeted King Khaled military airport.

In near Aleb border crossing, the army and committees secured many of sites during an offensive and seizing a military vehicle and a bulldozer, killing and injuring dozens.

Meanwhile, the army repelled Saudi infiltration attempt, killing and injuring dozens and destroyed military vehicle with guided missile.

In Jizan, an artillery shelling targeted the Saudi gatherings near of Dokhan mount, east of Jahfan site, five mercenaries were shot dead in separate sites near al-Dod mount and Dokhan mount and troops of mercenaries were targeted in an ambush east of al-Dod mount.

In Najran, the army and committees control a number of sites in the South of al-Sudais during an offensive, killing and injuring dozens.

In near al-Khadhra crossing and Aleb mountains, the mercenaries troops were targeted in al-Qiadah and al-Shabakah hill.

Eman



Saba