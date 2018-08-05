Army launches missiles on Saudi mercenaries in west coast









HODEIDAH, Aug 5 (Saba) – The army and popular committees' missile forces and Yemeni air force carried out a joint offensive on Sunday targeting the Saudi coalition and its militias in the western coast of Yemen, a military official told Saba.







The joint operation of the air force and the missile force targeted, after careful monitoring, concentrations of invaders and mercenaries on the west coast front.







The source confirmed that the joint operation has caused panic and confusion in the ranks of the invaders and mercenaries, killing and injuring dozens.







