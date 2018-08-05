ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 05 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 11:05:20ص
هجوم لسلاح الجو المسير ومصرع وأسر عشرات المرتزقة بعمليات هجوم وقنص وكسر زحوفات
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير هجوماً على قاعدة الملك خالد الجوية في عسير ، فيما قتل وجرح العشرات من جنود العدو والمرتزقة وتم أسر 35 آخرين في عمليات هجوم وقنص وكسر زحوفات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
نجاة رئيس فنزويلا من عملية اغتيال خلال إلقائه خطابا في احتفال عسكري
نجا الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو السبت من "هجوم" بطائرات مسيّرة محمّلة بعبوات ناسفة انفجرت على مقربة منه بينما كان يلقي خطابا خلال عرض عسكري، وفق ما أعلنت حكومته.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
باريس سان جرمان يحرز لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة
أحرز فريق باريس سان جرمان لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة توالياً بفوزه السهل على موناكو 4-صفر اليوم السبت في مدينة شينزين الصينية.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفات احتجاجية بعدد من مستشفيات محافظة صنعاء تنديداً بجريمتي الحديدة
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل 7 فلسطينيين من رام الله وبيت لحم
الصين تأمل بتحسن العلاقات مع استراليا قريبا
تحطم طائرة ثانية في جبال الألب بسويسرا السبت
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army launches missiles on Saudi mercenaries in west coast
[05/أغسطس/2018]




HODEIDAH, Aug 5 (Saba) – The army and popular committees' missile forces and Yemeni air force carried out a joint offensive on Sunday targeting the Saudi coalition and its militias in the western coast of Yemen, a military official told Saba.



The joint operation of the air force and the missile force targeted, after careful monitoring, concentrations of invaders and mercenaries on the west coast front.



The source confirmed that the joint operation has caused panic and confusion in the ranks of the invaders and mercenaries, killing and injuring dozens.



Mona M

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إصابة ثلاثة أطفال وامرأة بقصف لبوارج العدوان والطيران يشن عدة غارات
[05/أغسطس/2018]
وقفة احتجاجية لأبناء ومشائخ أمانة العاصمة بمدينة الحديدة تنديدا بجرائم العدوان
[04/أغسطس/2018]
هيئة تنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية وممثلو المنظمات الدولية يدينون استهداف المدنيين بالحديدة
[04/أغسطس/2018]
مسيرة نسائية حاشدة بالحديدة تندد بجرائم العدوان
[04/أغسطس/2018]
العاملون بهيئة مستشفى الثورة بالحديدة ينفذون وقفة للتنديد بجريمتي العدوان(مصحح)
[04/أغسطس/2018]
