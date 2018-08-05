ابحث عن:
الأحد، 05 - أغسطس - 2018
هجوم لسلاح الجو المسير ومصرع وأسر عشرات المرتزقة بعمليات هجوم وقنص وكسر زحوفات
نفذ سلاح الجو المسير هجوماً على قاعدة الملك خالد الجوية في عسير ، فيما قتل وجرح العشرات من جنود العدو والمرتزقة وتم أسر 35 آخرين في عمليات هجوم وقنص وكسر زحوفات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
نجاة رئيس فنزويلا من عملية اغتيال خلال إلقائه خطابا في احتفال عسكري
نجا الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو السبت من "هجوم" بطائرات مسيّرة محمّلة بعبوات ناسفة انفجرت على مقربة منه بينما كان يلقي خطابا خلال عرض عسكري، وفق ما أعلنت حكومته.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
باريس سان جرمان يحرز لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة
أحرز فريق باريس سان جرمان لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة توالياً بفوزه السهل على موناكو 4-صفر اليوم السبت في مدينة شينزين الصينية.
  Report:
Report: 3 Children, women injured in aggression warship shelling over 24 past hours
[05/أغسطس/2018]




SANAA, Aug 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes and warships continued in targeting the civilians in many provinces of Yemen, injuring three children and a women over the 24 past hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
The three children and the women were injured when the aggression warship shelled Om al-Dhab village in al-Maghareba Ezlah Bani Hasan Abs district in Hajjah province, said the official.
In Saada province, ten airstrike waged on separate areas of Baqim district, two on a citizen's house and another one on al-Dhaher district, three on Shada district and two on al-Sawh area in Kitaf district.
In Razih border district, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted residential areas.
Separately, in Hodeida province, the aggression warplane targeted building under construction on the coastal line of al- Hawk district, and two airstrikes on al-Lawiah area in Beit al-Faqih district and four on countryside of al-Tahita and Zabid districts.
In Najran, two airstrikes hit al-Tala'a site.
Eman




Saba
