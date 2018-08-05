Reports اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Report: 3 Children, women injured in aggression warship shelling over 24 past hours







SANAA, Aug 5 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes and warships continued in targeting the civilians in many provinces of Yemen, injuring three children and a women over the 24 past hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The three children and the women were injured when the aggression warship shelled Om al-Dhab village in al-Maghareba Ezlah Bani Hasan Abs district in Hajjah province, said the official.

In Saada province, ten airstrike waged on separate areas of Baqim district, two on a citizen's house and another one on al-Dhaher district, three on Shada district and two on al-Sawh area in Kitaf district.

In Razih border district, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted residential areas.

Separately, in Hodeida province, the aggression warplane targeted building under construction on the coastal line of al- Hawk district, and two airstrikes on al-Lawiah area in Beit al-Faqih district and four on countryside of al-Tahita and Zabid districts.

In Najran, two airstrikes hit al-Tala'a site.

Eman









