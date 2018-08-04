Army cleanse many of Saudi sites near of Aleb border crossing in Asir







ASIR, Aug 4 (Saba) - The army and popular committees on Saturday cleansed many of Saudi-paid mercenaries sites near of Aleb border crossing in Asir region, a military official told Saba.

The army and committees carried out an offensive on positions where the mercenaries were stationed near Aleb border crossing and control it, said the official.

Meanwhile, many of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured.

Artillery and missile shelling hit the mercenaries gatherings near the port causing direct casualties.

Eman





Saba [04/أغسطس/2018]Saba