آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 11:42:15م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير النقل أوضاع ميناء الحديدة
ناقش الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم مع وزير النقل زكريا الشامي، أوضاع ميناء الحديدة في ظل تصعيد العدوان وما يفرضه من حصائر جائر.
كوريا الشمالية تعرب عن قلقها إزاء المواقف الأمريكية تجاهها
أعربت كوريا الشمالية عن قلقها المتزايد بسبب المواقف الأمريكية تجاهها .. مؤكدة عزمها على تنفيذ الاتفاق النووي خلال قمة زعيمي البلدين في يونيو الماضي في سنغافورة.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
باريس سان جرمان يحرز لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة
أحرز فريق باريس سان جرمان لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة توالياً بفوزه السهل على موناكو 4-صفر اليوم السبت في مدينة شينزين الصينية.
وقفة احتجاجية لأبناء ومشائخ أمانة العاصمة بمدينة الحديدة تنديدا بجرائم العدوان
هيئة تنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية وممثلو المنظمات الدولية يدينون استهداف المدنيين بالحديدة
مسيرة نسائية حاشدة بالحديدة تندد بجرائم العدوان
العاملون بهيئة مستشفى الثورة بالحديدة ينفذون وقفة للتنديد بجريمتي العدوان(مصحح)
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army cleanse many of Saudi sites near of Aleb border crossing in Asir
[04/أغسطس/2018]




ASIR, Aug 4 (Saba) - The army and popular committees on Saturday cleansed many of Saudi-paid mercenaries sites near of Aleb border crossing in Asir region, a military official told Saba.
The army and committees carried out an offensive on positions where the mercenaries were stationed near Aleb border crossing and control it, said the official.
Meanwhile, many of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured.
Artillery and missile shelling hit the mercenaries gatherings near the port causing direct casualties.
Eman


Saba
