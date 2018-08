Qassif-1 wages air attack on King Khaled Air Base in Khamis Mushayt [04/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug 4 (Saba) – The Yemeni drone air force on Saturday launched an air attack on the King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushayt with Qassif-1.

Eman

SABA