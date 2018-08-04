ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 04 - أغسطس - 2018 الساعة 09:22:46م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير النقل أوضاع ميناء الحديدة
ناقش الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم مع وزير النقل زكريا الشامي، أوضاع ميناء الحديدة في ظل تصعيد العدوان وما يفرضه من حصائر جائر.
كوريا الشمالية تعرب عن قلقها إزاء المواقف الأمريكية تجاهها
أعربت كوريا الشمالية عن قلقها المتزايد بسبب المواقف الأمريكية تجاهها .. مؤكدة عزمها على تنفيذ الاتفاق النووي خلال قمة زعيمي البلدين في يونيو الماضي في سنغافورة.
الدكتور مقبولي يترأس اجتماع لمناقشة ارتفاع أسعار الصرف والمواد الغذائية الأساسية (مكتمل)
ناقش اجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي وحضور وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبد الوهاب يحيى الدرة المواضيع المتعلقة بالارتفاعات السعرية في سعر الصرف وانعكاساتها على أسعار السلع والمواد الغذائية الأساسية.
باريس سان جرمان يحرز لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة
أحرز فريق باريس سان جرمان لقب كأس الأبطال الفرنسية في كرة القدم للمرة السادسة توالياً بفوزه السهل على موناكو 4-صفر اليوم السبت في مدينة شينزين الصينية.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ عمران يتفقد سير العمل في عدد من المشاريع بمديرية ريدة ( مصحح)
وقفة لأبناء مديريات باقم ومجز وقطابر في صعدة
مناقشة اتفاقية مشروع المساعدات الإنسانية لنزلاء دار الأيتام في حجة
وزير الصحة يدعو أمين عام الأمم المتحدة للعمل على إيقاف العدوان ورفع الحصار
  Local
President, Sanaa Governor discuss province needs
[04/أغسطس/2018]
SANAA, Aug. 4 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Saturday discussed Saturday with Governor of Sanaa province, Hunein Qutaina, the projects and necessary services needed by the province.

In the meeting, the president stressed the importance of exerting further efforts to improve the performance of the local authority offices in the province and to address the citizens' issues and provide their needs.

The meeting touched on the mobilization to support the combat fronts to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition.


BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مسيرة نسائية حاشدة بالعاصمة صنعاء تندد بجرائم العدوان وانتهاكاته
[04/أغسطس/2018]
المجلس الأعلى لاتحاد منظمات المجتمع المدني يدين جريمتي العدوان بالحديدة
[04/أغسطس/2018]
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي و 13 غارة جوية على صعدة والجوف
[04/أغسطس/2018]
منسقة الشؤون الإنسانية تعرب عن تعازيها وإدانتها للجريمتين بالحديدة
[03/أغسطس/2018]
وقفة لأبناء مديرية الحوك أمام مستشفى الثورة تندد بجرائم العدوان (مصحح)
[03/أغسطس/2018]
