President, Sanaa Governor discuss province needs [04/أغسطس/2018]

SANAA, Aug. 4 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Saturday discussed Saturday with Governor of Sanaa province, Hunein Qutaina, the projects and necessary services needed by the province.



In the meeting, the president stressed the importance of exerting further efforts to improve the performance of the local authority offices in the province and to address the citizens' issues and provide their needs.



The meeting touched on the mobilization to support the combat fronts to confront the Saudi-led aggression coalition.





BA



Saba